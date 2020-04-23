Man Arrested After Pursuing and Striking Man with Car on Texas Boulevard

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – The Texarkana Texas Police Department arrested Kelli Jack, 20, of Texarkana Arkansas, for Aggravated Assault and Possession of Marijuana after he pursued and struck another man with his car near the intersection of Texas Boulevard and W. 40th Street on Wednesday evening. The man is listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

Shortly after 8:00 tonight, officers were dispatched to the report of a robbery that had just occurred and found the 32 year old victim lying injured in the roadway on Texas Boulevard. He had been struck and run over by a vehicle driven by Jack, who told officers that the victim had robbed him minutes before. Jack said that he was giving the victim a ride from a nearby convenience store when the man produced a firearm and stole his wallet. The victim then fled on foot with Jack chasing him in his car for several blocks. Jack said that when he caught up with the victim, he struck him with his vehicle to recover his property. However, evidence found at the scene led officers to question Jack’s account of the incident. After being interviewed by detectives, Jack was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Possession of Marijuana.

The victim was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center suffering from serious injuries and is currently listed in critical situation.

Jack was booked into the Bi-State Jail on Wednesday night. Bond on both charges is still pending. The incident remains under investigation.

