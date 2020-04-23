Texas High School Student Council Garners 12th Consecutive National Gold Council of Excellence Award

Advertisement

Texas High School Student Council has earned the National Gold Council of Excellence Award from the National Association of Student Councils (NASC) for the twelfth consecutive year.

Out of an estimated 9,000 member councils, only 259 in the country were recognized with the highly-esteemed award given for exemplary record of leadership, service and activities which improve school and community. In the state of Texas, only 33 high school councils were honored. Most importantly, Texas High School is only one of two councils in Texas to receive this award for 12 consecutive years.

“Receiving a National Gold Council of Excellence Award reflects the highest dedication on the part of the school to providing a strong, well-rounded student council program,” said Nara Lee, National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Director of Student Leadership. “NatStuCo applauds the work of the National Gold Councils of Excellence and challenges them to continue their leadership and service to their schools and communities.”

To meet the requirements for the National Council of Excellence Award, a student council must meet a variety of criteria. In addition to basic requirements such as a written constitution, regular meetings, a democratic election process, the councils have demonstrated successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community. Councils awarded the gold level of the award have successfully demonstrated the highest levels of leadership.

National Student Council (NatStuCo) provides and promotes professional development and leadership training to student council advisers who, in turn, teach leadership skills to student council members. NatStuCo is dedicated to preparing and empowering student leaders to better serve their schools and communities. For more information, visit www.NatStuCo.org.

Advisors for Texas High School Student Council are Susan Waldrep, Debbie Nicholas, Emily Munn and Courtney Waldrep.

