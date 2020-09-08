Man Arrested for Alleged Obstruction or Retaliation

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police arrested Lajonta O’Neal last Friday for Obstruction or Retaliation.

O’Neal is the bother of Xavier French, who is accused of pistol whipping and robbing a woman while holding a gun to her 2 year old baby’s head in front of their home last summer. His trial for Aggravated Robbery and Kidnapping is scheduled to start soon.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police, O’Neal has been calling and texting witnesses in his brother’s case and threatening them if they testify.

Advertisement

After learning of this, Detective Craig Buster immediately went to work to obtain a felony warrant for O’Neil late yesterday afternoon. Officers Colten Johnson and Wade Johnson saw him in a vehicle on Richmond Road Friday afternoon and stopped him. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bi-State Jail.

In addition to the warrant, the officers discovered that he had marijuana in his possession at the time of the arrest and was also charged with that.

