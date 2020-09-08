One Dead in Motorcycle Crash on State Line

Advertisement

Texarkana, Ark. police are investigating after one person was killed in a motorcycle crash on State Line Ave.

The crash happened just before 1:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at E. 21 St. and State Line Avenue.

An unidentified person was pronounced dead on scene. The motorcycle burned and was heavily damaged.

According to Texarkana, Ark. Police, a female passenger on the motorcycle is in critical condition.

The motorcycle was traveling north on State Line Ave. when it struck a SUV that was attempting to turn east into Texarkana, Arkansas.

