Man Arrested For Allegedly Robbing State Line Speed X at Gunpoint

On January 12, 2021 at approximately 7:30pm, The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department received a 911 call from the Speed X convenience store located at 2404 North Stateline Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas. The caller informed the dispatcher a black male wearing a black mask, black hoodie and blue jeans entered the store and displayed a pistol demanding money from the register. The alleged suspect fired one shot from the pistol in the direction of the clerk before running out the exit doors.

Officer Landon Loe was working this area when the call was received. With the information given to him by the dispatcher, he located a suspicious subject at the intersection of East 24th and Laurel Street. Officer Loe attempted to make contact but the subject would not comply. Once Officer Robert Derrick assisted Officer Loe, they were able to speak with the subject. The investigation revealed the male was in possession of loaded firearm and a black mask.

The suspect, 26-year-old Jonathan Carroll, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm, Fleeing, and Refusal to Submit to Arrest.

If anyone has any information related to this crime, please contact Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867).

