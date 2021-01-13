Murder Mysteries Return to the P. J. Ahern Home

Advertisement

The Texarkana Museums System invites you to its latest Murder Mystery Party, “Murder in Media,” beginning at 6:00 p.m. on January 23 at the P. J. Ahern Home, 403 Laurel Street. Admission is $40 each or $35 for TMS members. Couple’s tickets are $70. TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED IN ADVANCE. For more information, call 903-793-4831.

It’s Spring 1971 and someone has broken into the Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Media, Pennsylvania. FBI Director, J. Edgar Hoover, has called a press conference to reveal details of the investigation, but his report is interrupted by MURDER! Roy Bradbury- reporter for the notorious scandal sheet, EyeSpy- is found dead in the lobby! Law enforcement begins the hunt for the killer and you’re a suspect!

Join TMS for a fun night of food and sleuthing with the latest murder mystery at the P. J. Ahern Home. Inspired by an actual event, this murder mystery is set during a press conference briefing organized by the FBI to discuss a break-in that occurred in 1971. Guests are encouraged to wear 1970s-themed clothing. Upcoming events and programs will also have a 1971 theme to commemorate the founding of the Texarkana Historical Society and Museum, now Texarkana Museums System.

“This year we are celebrating the Museums’ 50th birthday,” says TMS Board President, Velvet Hall Cool. “We are excited to bring back our quarterly murder mysteries to get the celebration underway.”

Murder Mystery guests will be randomly assigned characters and all are suspects. Food and 1970s-inspired drinks will be provided. Guests are encouraged to wear masks. For more details or links to Pinterest costume boards, please visit the P. J. Ahern Home Facebook page or TexarkanaMuseums.org.

The mystery begins at 6:00 p.m. at the historic P. J. Ahern Home, 403 Laurel Street in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas. The P. J. Ahern Home is an historic 1905 Classical Revival mansion that hosts programs, lectures, and special events every month.

For more information, contact Jamie Simmons, curator at 903-793-4831 or Curator@TexarkanaMuseums.org.

