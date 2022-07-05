Man Arrested for Breaking and Entering at Shiloh Baptist Church

Advertisement

On July 4th , 2022, at approximately 7:50 PM Miller County Deputies responded to a breaking or entering call for service at the Shiloh Baptist Church located on Highway 82 East. Reports indicated a white male suspect armed with a shotgun approached a female subject in the parking lot of the church requesting that she let him inside the church.

After the female subject refused, he then turned away from her and discharged the shotgun in the air. The suspect then forced entry into the church through a window. Deputies arrived on scene and observed a Polaris Ranger UTV parked near the cemetery. Deputies then made entry into the church and encountered the suspect who was armed with a shotgun and a 9mm pistol.

Deputies ordered the suspect to put down the weapons, after a brief hesitation from the suspect he complied. Deputies then placed suspect into custody without further incident. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Brandon Hammett, who is also believed to have stolen a vehicle from Cass County that was recovered. Mr. Hammett is also suspected of stealing another vehicle that was parked at Pro 1 Transmission located on Highway 82 earlier that day.

Mr. Hammett is currently being held at the Miller County Detention Center pending his first judicial appearance. No bond has been set at this time.

