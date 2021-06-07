Man arrested for child sex abuse after calling cops on himself

Advertisement

A 74-year-old Texarkana man who allegedly called the police himself to report that he has been sexually inappropriate with a minor for about two years has been charged with indecency in Bowie County.

Billy Joe Rembert allegedly called Texarkana, Texas, police May 24, according to a probable cause document. Rembert allegedly told the responding officer that he began touching a 14-year-old girl “all over her body” for the past two years.

Rembert allegedly told officers that he began talking to the girl about sex when she was 14.

“Rembert advised that he was concerned about her being taken advantage of by older men and wanted to teach her the proper ways of having sexual intercourse,” the affidavit states.

Rembert allegedly claimed that he only touched the girl on top of her clothing.

Rembert was arrested for indecency with a child by sexual contact. If convicted he faces two to 20 years in prison. Rembert was released from the Bowie County jail on a $75,000 bond several days after he made the initial report May 24.

