Patricia Ann Robinson

Advertisement

Patty “Gypsy” Robinson, age 58, of Texarkana, Arkansas died Friday, June 4,2021 surrounded by loved ones.

Patty was born December 7,1962 in Memphis, Tennessee to Patricia Carol Stinson and Freddy Burt. She had many jobs throughout her life from working in the Caregiver Field to driving 18-wheelers, and even building bridges with DOT in Texarkana and elsewhere. But was known for her “No Holding Back Attitude” and having a big heart who would help anyone in need. She was a member of Cross Way Church of Texarkana who loved her Church Family very much.

She was preceded in death by both parents along her siblings: Charles Hobson, Donald Hobson, and Deborah Story and was the last survivor of her mother’s children.

Advertisement

She is survived by, her very special cousin, Mike and Terri Stockton of Texarkana,

Ar. Very special brother-in-law Robert Story of Fouke, Ar. Very special nieces Amanda James (Randy) of Texarkana, Tx. Special niece Amy (Maranda) Story of Saint Joseph, Mo. and Danielle (Dylon) Cotton of Texarkana, Ar. Special nephew Brandon (Jamie) Story of Saint Joseph, Mo. Nephews: Forrest Hobson of Texarkana, Ar. and Dalton Hobson of

Texarkana, Ar. Special great nieces Christian James and Cheyenne James of Texarkana,

Tx and Berklee Cotton of Texarkana, Ar. Special friends: Van Christsen, Lou Ann Knight, Dave Swift, Carrie Mauldin. Along with all her brother-in-laws Family and her friends who lost their “Aunt Patty” too.

Visitation will be at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Blvd at 5-7pm family at 4pm on Tuesday, June 8,2021.

A small family graveside service will be 10:00am Wed. June 9,2021 at Harmony Grove Cemetery in Texarkana, Arkansas with Michael Mauldin officiating.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana.