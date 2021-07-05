Man charged in alleged road shooting

Advertisement

A man who allegedly shot at another car while traveling on a Bowie County roadway in May has been charged with multiple felonies.

Jovan Forte, 23, is currently facing two counts of aggravated assault and a charge of marijuana possession in connection with events that began May 4 in New Boston, Texas.

Officers with the New Boston, Texas, Police Department were dispatched at about 4:15 p.m. in reference to a white car chasing and shooting at a red car near U.S. Highway 82, according to a probable cause affidavit. Responding Officer Westin Fannin located a red Volkswagon Jetta on the shoulder of 82 just West of Merrill Street.

Advertisement

The two women in the Jetta told Fannin they were at the intersection of Merrill and 82 when Forte pulled up behind them in his white Lincoln and fired at them. Officer Fannin observed a bullet hole in the Jetta’s left tail light.

Officers were able to locate Forte at his home in DeKalb, Texas. He allegedly admitted to chasing the Jetta and firing shots because he was angry that one of the women allegedly vandalized his car.

With Forte’s assistance, officers allegedly located a Glock handgun and more than eight ounces of marijuana beneath a lawn mower in the yard of Forte’s home.

Forte is currently free on $165,000 bond.

