Man Charged In Physical Assault Of 9-Year-Old

TEXARKANA, Texas — A Texarkana man is in custody in connection with the alleged assault of a 9-year-old girl last year that left her with an injured lip, according to court records filed Monday.

Terence Ledale Pierce, 28, is also being held on a motion to revoke the 10-year probation term he is serving for assault on a peace officer. That sentence began in 2022 as part of a plea bargain.

Pierce and the girl’s mother were arguing May 5, 2024, at their apartment in the 2600 block of Kennedy Lane, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girl, who had been in her room drawing, came out and questioned Pierce after seeing that her mother had been shoved into the bathtub, causing a cut to her eyebrow.

The girl reportedly began crying, and Pierce allegedly shoved her in the face with an open hand, causing the child to fall and injure her lip, the affidavit said.

The girl initially denied to police that Pierce had harmed her, but investigators believed she may have been coached to remain silent. The girl was later interviewed at the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center and gave a different account.

Pierce allegedly promised to buy the girl a toy in exchange for her silence but did not deliver, the affidavit said. Pierce allegedly called the girl a slur before using his hand to push her face, knocking her to the floor.

Pierce was arrested on the assault charge Nov. 29.

Pierce was placed on probation after fighting with two law enforcement officers in February 2022. The officers were attempting to arrest him for domestic assault against his wife at an area mobile home park, according to a probable cause affidavit. During the struggle, Pierce broke through a wall.

According to court records regarding the probation case, Pierce has failed to report to his probation officer, failed to notify the department of an address change, and failed to complete community service and other court-ordered programs.

If convicted of injury to a child, Pierce faces five to 99 years or life in prison. If his probation is revoked, he could receive up to 10 years.