Geri Haddock, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas died Tuesday, November 25, 2025 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Haddock was born March 3, 1945, in New Mexico. She retired as the City Secretary for the City of Texarkana, Texas and was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Haddock; mother, Hilaria Kellywood and by two brothers, Gilbert and John Kellywood.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Shawna and Michael Earp of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Juanita Cooley of Arizona; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Emma Earp and a number of other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 1:30 PM, Thursday, December 4, 2025. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home-Blvd.

Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM, at Texarkana Funeral Home- Blvd.