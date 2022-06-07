Man Charged with Aggravated Assault for Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend

Advertisement

About 3:30 Tuesday morning, Christus St. Michael Hospital notified Texarkana, Texas Police that an unknown man had just dropped off a woman at the ER entrance and left. The woman had gunshot wounds to both her shoulder and hand. When Officer Brady Cooper got there, he talked to the woman in one of the treatment rooms and she told him that her boyfriend, Deryl Utsey Jr., shot her inside his apartment on N. Robison Road. She said that, after they got into an argument, Utsey allegedly jumped on top of her on the bed, grabbed a gun, and shot her.

While waiting on a detective to arrive a few minutes later, Officer Cooper noticed a man covered in blood walk into the ER waiting room and immediately recognized him as Utsey. He arrested him and then transported him to the police department to be interviewed by detectives.

The 39-year-old victim’s wounds are not believed to be life threatening.

Utsey, 41, was later booked into the Bi-State Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond has not yet been set.

