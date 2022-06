Advertisement

Please join The City of Texarkana for a Community Wide Health Fair on Thursday, June 9th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Southwest Center. There will be over 30 vendors, free testing, giveaways and more.

Then come back and check out all the new improvements to our Texarkana-Bowie County Family Health Center during an Open House Thursday afternoon from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Free food!