Man charged with rape of 4-year-old

A man accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl while staying in her family’s Texarkana, Ark., home last year has been charged with two counts of rape in Miller County.

Charles S. Anderson, 61, allegedly lived briefly in an apartment on Community Street where the girl lived in August 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit. The allegations were brought to the attention of law enforcement March 4 after the girl’s mother took her to a local hospital to be examined.

Hospital staff notified Texarkana, Ark., police and arrangements were made for the girl to undergo a forensic interview. The girl reported that “Uncle Speedy,” the name she uses to refer to Anderson, had touched her inappropriately on multiple dates. Anderson was arrested for rape March 7 by the Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department. Miller County prosecutors have filed two counts of rape involving a child under 14 against Anderson.

Because of the alleged victim’s age, Anderson faces 25 to 40 years or life in prison on each count.

Anderson is currently being held in the Miller County jail. Bond is set at $75,000. The case is assigned to Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson.

