CHRISTUS “Let there be Light” Prayer Event Tonight

CHRISTUS St. Michael is inviting everyone in the community to join them on Wednesday, April 1, at 7 p.m. to help illuminate Texarkana in recognition of the many doctors, nurses, first responders and health care professionals.

In a press release CHRISTUS asks for everyone to light candles, luminaries, or porch lights at 7 p.m. and take that moment to lift up our #healthcareheroes everywhere in prayer.

“We will light up the star on top of CHRISTUS St. Michael at 7 p.m. Please share your photos of what you light up at your home using the #ShinebrightArkLaTex hashtag!”

