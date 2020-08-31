Man charged with rape, sexual assault, battery involving 4-year-old boy

Advertisement

A man accused of rape, sexual assault and battery involving a 4-year-old boy is being held in the Miller County jail with a $100,000 bond.

Kegun Dwayne Daigle, 25, was allegedly babysitting two boys, ages 4 and 5, while their mother was working, according to a probable cause affidavit. Miller County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana after the mother brought her 4-year-old for treatment July 31.

The mother reported that she received a message from Daigle while she was working July 31 which said the 4-year-old fell on toy and “busted his lip.”

The mother told deputies she left work and went home when she was unable to reach Daigle and get additional information about her children. The mother reported that when she got home, she found the 4-year-old in his underwear in the bathtub with cold water running.

After getting the boy out of the tub, the mother noticed the boy was “walking oddly” and the child allegedly told her Daigle had assaulted him. The mother allegedly found her child’s rectum was bleeding, he had fresh marks and bruises on his body and his lip was bleeding.

A doctor in the emergency room who examined the child allegedly found tearing in the boy’s rectum, bruising on the child’s penis and marks and bruises on the boy’s body.

The boy and his older brother allegedly told staff at the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center that Daigle kicked the 4-year-old and hit the child with a spoon.

If found guilty of rape involving a child under 14, Daigle faces 25 years to 40 years or life in prison.

Daigle is scheduled to appear in court in Miller County on Sept. 15.

