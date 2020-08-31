CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Achieves  Magnet® Recognition

Advertisement

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System achieved Magnet® Recognition in August 2020, as a reflection of its nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.

With this credential, CHRISTUS St. Michael joins the global community of Magnet-recognized organizations. Just a small and select group of U.S. health care organizations have achieved Magnet® recognition.

“Magnet® recognition provides our community with the ultimate benchmark to measure the quality of patient care,” said Louise Thornell, PhD, MsBA, RN, NE-BC, VP/Chief Nursing Officer, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “Achieving Magnet® recognition reinforces the culture of excellence that is a cornerstone of how we serve our community. It’s also tangible evidence of our nurses’ commitment to providing the very best care to our patients, of which we are extremely proud.”

Research demonstrates that Magnet® recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities such as:

Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information

Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates

Higher job satisfaction among nurses

Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.

Magnet® recognition is the gold standard for nursing excellence and is a factor when the public judges health care organizations. U.S. News & World Report’s annual showcase of “America’s Best Hospitals” includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.

The Magnet Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, ANCC evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions to gauge an organization’s nursing excellence.

The foundation of this model comprises various elements deemed essential to delivering superior patient care. These include the quality of nursing leadership and coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.