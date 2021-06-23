Man charged with sexual assault for alleged misconduct with pregnant deaf woman

Advertisement

A charge of second-degree sexual assault has been filed in Miller County against a man for alleged misconduct with a pregnant deaf woman.

James Morris Davis, 37, allegedly grabbed the woman inappropriately in a house in Genoa, Arkansas, on April 23, a probable cause document states.

Investigators with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Texarkana hospital April 25 and met with the alleged victim and her boyfriend, who is also deaf. The couple reported they were at the home of a relative of the woman’s boyfriend after the boyfriend had spent time April 23 working with Davis.

The boyfriend allegedly witnessed Davis grabbing the woman in a sexually inappropriate way but allegedly reported he thought Davis was trying to make the deaf woman, who was then nine weeks pregnant, clean the house. Davis allegedly stopped touching the woman when he realized her boyfriend was in the room.

Davis is currently free on a $25,000 bond. If found guilty he faces 5 to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000.