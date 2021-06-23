Corn Crop For A Cause

Advertisement

Harvest Regional Food Bank needs volunteers to assist in its annual corn harvest, thanks to a generous two-acre donation of corn from a local farmer in Foreman, Arkansas. 30-40 individuals of all ages are welcome Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 5th, July 6th and July 7th, from 8:30am – 12:30pm to assist with gleaning and loading corn for distribution to 85+ food pantries across Harvest’s 10-county region.

“Part of our role as the Feeding America food bank for Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas is to provide nutritious foods to those who need it most,” says Camille Wrinkle, CEO/Executive Director. “Partnering with local farmers allows us to provide fresh fruits and vegetables directly to the children, families and seniors we serve.”

Volunteers will meet at the Hwy 41 rest stop in Foreman, AR at 8:00 each morning (at the Hwy 32 Intersection/ 278 AR-41 Foreman, AR 71836). If you aren’t able to meet at 8:00am, there will be signs directing volunteers to the corn field.

Advertisement

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, call 870-774-1398 or email programs@HRFB.org. Volunteers should dress for the occasion – light clothing, long socks and work gloves (recommended but not required).