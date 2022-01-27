Man charged with terroristic acts and murder in December shooting on Line Ferry Road in Texarkana

Advertisement

A man accused of shooting another man with a shotgun the afternoon of Dec. 9 in front of a residence on Line Ferry Road in Texarkana, Arkansas, has been charged with murder and terroristic acts in Miller County.

Christopher Allen Basham, 34, allegedly argued with a woman at a house in the 7900 block of Line Ferry and spun his tires, causing ruts in the driveway of Donald Haworth, according to a probable cause document. The woman told Miller County Sheriff’s Office deputies that Haworth sent Basham a text message telling him to return and “fix the driveway with or without an ass whooping.”

Haworth allegedly carried a wooden baseball bat as he stepped off his front porch when Basham pulled up in a black truck. Basham allegedly stopped and fired three shots from a shotgun, striking Haworth in the chest. Haworth was transported from the scene by ambulance.

Basham was initially charged with first-degree battery. Haworth died of his injuries Dec. 14 and the charge was amended to murder.

Deputies were called back to the house on Line Ferry a couple of days after the shooting. Haworth’s girlfriend showed deputies two bullet holes in the side of the home and a silver slug was collected from inside a dresser inside.

Basham has been formally charged by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with murder in Haworth’s death. For allegedly endangering the lives of two women who witnessed the shooting, Basham has been charged with two counts of terroristic acts.

If convicted of murder, Basham faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

