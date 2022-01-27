Advertisement

Eyvonne Morgason, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in a local nursing home.

Mrs. Morgason was born August 14, 1941, in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. She was a homemaker and a member of the Pentecostal Church of God.

Eyvonne was a kind and caring person who was always considerate of the needs of others.

She is survived by her husband, of sixty-three years, Oval Morgason of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Chuck Nesbitt of Fayetteville, Arkansas; two sons one daughter-in-law, David Morgason of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Michael and Kristin Morgason of Texarkana, Arkansas; six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be 2:00 P. M. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Memorial Gardens. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

