Man Facing Felony Charges for Animal Cruelty in Miller County

A Texarkana, Ark., man was arrested recently on animal cruelty charges stemming from his alleged mistreatment of horses last May.

Demarkus Antonio Wesley, 33, allegedly removed some animals from property in Texarkana, Ark., on Johnson Lane after learning that Texarkana, Ark., police and animal control officials were investigating alleged animal cruelty.

Officers seized a horse on May 9, 2019, which was tied to a tree by a short length of rope which prevented it from putting its head down to access food or water. The horse was found to be malnourished, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Wesley allegedly removed some other animals, dogs and horses, from the property which the authorities intended to seize as well as a whip and other items described as having been used by Wesley to abuse the animals.

Wesley is facing two counts of aggravated cruelty of a dog, cat or horse and one count of tampering with evidence. Other arrest warrants show Wesley was charged with threatening animal control officials.

At his initial court appearance Jan. 27, Wesley was ordered to have no contact with Animal Control Officer Jackie Mullins. Bail is set at $50,000.

Wesley is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 18.