Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream Comes to Texarkana

The American Shakespeare Center’s (ASC) 2019/20 National Tour comes to Texarkana, with a performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, on Tuesday, February 25 at the Sullivan Performing Arts Center, 3941 Summerhill Road. Come see a Midsummer romp full of “humor and wonder” with “spellbinding storytelling…perfect for children and adults alike,” says C-Ville Weekly.

ASC’s production wades into a bayou of masked hobgoblins, enchanting nymphs, and imps who sing the blues. Featuring the oblivious Bottom, plucky Helena, and mischievous Puck, A Midsummer Night’s Dream boasts some of Shakespeare’s most beloved and iconic characters.

Doors open and pre-show music begins at 7:00 p.m. with the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. The show is FREE. However, TICKETS ARE REQUIRED. Tickets may be picked-up at Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) Administrative Office, 4241 Summerhill Road, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday. You may also contact TISD via phone at 903.794.3651 ext. 1013 or email at tisdpr@txkisd.net for tickets to be directly mailed.

The special performance from American Shakespeare Center is funded through the generosity of an anonymous donor from Bancorp South along with the support of the Texas High School Tiger Theatre Company and Tiger Theatre Booster Club.

The 2019/20 season marks ASC’s 31st annual tour since the company began in 1988 as Shenandoah Shakespeare Express. In just over the past thirty years, the ASC National Tour has performed in 46 U.S. states, one U.S. territory and five foreign countries bringing the magic of the American Shakespeare Center to more than 16,000 patrons.

Don’t miss the enchanting work of these talented artists for their limited engagement in Texarkana.