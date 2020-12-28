Man facing rape charge in Miller County

Advertisement

A man who allegedly sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s adult daughter after a night of celebrating in October has been charged with rape in Miller County.

Demetrius Lee Brown, 42, is being held in the Miller County jail with bail set at $150,000 on a charge of rape investigated by the Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department.

Brown allegedly went out to a local bar with his girlfriend and her daughter to celebrate a birthday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Brown allegedly bought the drinks before the group went back to the girlfriend’s residence Oct. 18.

The alleged victim told investigators she became so tired while at the bar she was falling asleep standing up. Once back at the Texarkana, Arkansas, residence, the woman said she and her mother and Brown played cards for a short time before going to bed. The alleged victim said she woke to Brown pulling down her pants and sexually assaulting her.

The woman said she called her brother at 3:17 a.m. Oct. 18 and he picked her up and drove her to a Texarkana emergency room where she was examined and met by police.

The woman did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol and an investigator suspected she had been drugged.

“She had a hard time keeping her train of thought and at times would forget the questions I just asked her. Her speech was very slurred and at times she seemed to nearly fall asleep in the middle of our conversation. It’s my belief she was possibly drugged at some point in the night,” according to the affidavit.

Brown is scheduled to appear in Miller County circuit court in January. He is represented by Texarkana attorney Joe Tyler. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell is prosecuting.

Brown faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison if convicted of rape.

