Man Gets Life Without Parole For Capital Murder In 2021 Gang-Related Shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark–A Memphis, Tennessee, man with alleged ties to the Texarkana-based gang Loyalty Cash Business was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole by a jury in Miller County this week.

Cornell Bernard Brown, 33, was found guilty of capital murder in the September 2021 shooting death of Keith McFadden. McFadden was gunned down in the street outside of a house in the 1100 block of California St. in Texarkana, Arkansas, after visiting a friend, according to court records. After the shooting, Brown allegedly rummaged through McFadden’s pockets, taking his wallet and removing a Rolex watch from his wrist.

Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell told TXK Today on Friday that, “We are grateful to the many law enforcement officers and agencies that played a part in the investigation into the senseless death of Keith McFadden.”

“Their hard work led to the indisputable conclusion that Cornell Brown was responsible for his death,” Mitchell said. “David and I were proud to present this case to a jury who found Cornell Brown guilty of capital murder and sentenced to life in the Arkansas Department of Correction without the possibility of parole.”

Mitchell, who leads the prosecuting attorney’s office in the Eighth Judicial District South of Arkansas, represented the state along with Deputy Prosecuting Attorney David Cotten.

“Mr. McFadden’s family was present throughout the trial to see justice delivered for their loved one,” Mitchell added.

Brown is also facing charges across the state line in Texas in connection with an alleged murder for hire arranged by Loyalty Cash Business (LCB) gang members. He is accused in Bowie County, Texas, of multiple counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and is accused of capital murder in the December 2020 death of Jermaine “Bubba” Aldridge.

Brown allegedly traveled from Memphis with co-defendant Cedric Alexander, 33, to carry out the hit in the parking lot of Chili’s restaurant in Texarkana, Texas, on Dec. 30, 2021. Cell records allegedly show that Brown and Alexander drove at speeds topping 94 miles per hour from Texarkana, Texas, to Memphis, immediately after Aldridge was gunned down.