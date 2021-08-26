Man gets multiple life sentences in 2019 double slaying in Texarkana apartment

Advertisement

A man who shot three men in the course of a robbery in 2019 was sentenced to multiple life sentences Wednesday for murder and other offenses.

Justin Wilson, 20, shot and killed Scott Wiegmann, 45, and Reginald Davis, 55, and seriously wounded LaJhonta Collier during a shooting at the Shangri-La Apartments in Texarkana, Arkansas, on Aug. 28, 2019. A young boy was watching television in a bedroom at the time.

The jury found Wilson guilty Wednesday of two counts of murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. They also found that enhancements should be applied in four of the cases for use of a firearm and that an enhancement for committing a felony in the presence of a child should be applied in one of the cases.

The enhancements must be served consecutively to the underlying charges, according to prosecutors David Cotton and Connie Mitchell.

On the jury’s recommendation, Circuit Judge Brent Haltom sentenced Wilson to life plus 15 years on each count of murder and 30 years plus a 10-year enhancement for attempted murder. The jury recommended that those three sentences run consecutively.

Wilson was sentenced to six years for aggravated assault with a 15-year enhancement and to 20 years with a 15-year enhancement for aggravated robbery.

Wilson rejected an offer from the state to plead guilty and serve a 40-year sentence earlier this month.

Cotton asked the jury to remember the victims during his closing argument. Collier, who survived the shooting, no longer has use of his left arm and must walk with a cane.

Wiegmann’s parents relied on him as their primary caregiver and had to move closer to other family after his death, Cotton said. Davis’ daughter will not return to Texarkana because of how her father was killed.

“We are pleased with the jury verdicts and hope this sends a message that this behavior is not tolerated in our community,” Cotton said.

Wilson was represented by Texarkana lawyer Jeff Harrelson.

