Local Districts in Need of Substitute Teachers

Although the school year has just begun for students in our area, the need for substitute teachers has never been higher. In response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases impacting our local schools, districts have made applications for those wishing to apply for substitute teaching positions readily available on their employment opportunity websites.

In compliance with the Texas Education Agencies most recent announcement on August 19th, 2021, all Texas school districts must once again “notify all teachers, staff, and families of all students in a classroom or extracurricular or after-school program cohort if a test-confirmed COVID-19 case is identified among students, teachers, or staff who participated in those classrooms or cohorts.”

While substitute teachers in the past haven't been difficult to find, local districts are struggling to fill those open positions within their districts. Substitutes in our local Texarkana area can make up to $100 a day for certified teachers, and up to $75 a day for non-certified teachers. With the need for substitute teachers in our local districts, many classrooms and paraprofessionals are being moved and rearranged to accommodate for those who are out with COVID-19 cases. Making the need to hire substitutes in our area vital. To apply for substituting positions in our districts please visit your nearest local districts employment opportunities page to apply for any open positions. Background checks for substitute teachers are expensive and require fingerprinting.