Man Gets Over 6 Years In Federal Prison For Child Porn

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A federal judge in Texarkana on Thursday sentenced a man who had hundreds of images of child sexual abuse, many involving prepubescent boys, to more than six years in federal prison.

Angel Clemente Hernandez, 19, was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III in Texarkana’s downtown federal building. Following release from prison, Hernandez will be supervised by federal officials for five years.

Among the more than 600 images of child pornography discovered on Hernandez’s cell phone, were depictions of young boys and a male infant being sexually abused and which displayed sadistic and masochistic content, according to federal court records.

Hernandez was arrested by the Texarkana Texas Police Department in March of 2024 and has been in federal custody since. Investigators with the department were alerted to the criminal conduct via a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that ultimately led them to Hernandez.

Hernandez entered a guilty plea to possession of child pornography in March this year at a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge James Boone Baxter.

Hernandez will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release and could be returned to prison if he violates any conditions of his supervised release.

Hernandez was represented by John Brandt Thorson and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Richards represented the government at Thursday’s hearing.