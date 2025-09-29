Sponsor

Jose (Joe) M. Mendez, age 73, of Texarkana, Arkansas, formerly of Lorain, Ohio, a 1970 graduate of Lorain High School died September 23, 2025 at his home at The Springs of Texarkana.

He retired from Domtar Paper Mill in Ashdown, Arkansas and was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served our country during the Vietnam War.

He loved to watch sports on T.V., was a big Beatles fan and loved cats especially his favorite one Abby.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Miguel Mendez and Matilde Capetillo; younger brother Raphael Mendez of Lorain, Ohio and a very special aunt, Adela Perez.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sheila Mendez of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter, Emily Mendez of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, Angel Mendez; one sister and brother-in-law, Leinis and Jose (Keno) Ramos of Lorain. Ohio; three nephews, Angel Jr and his wife Laura of Willoughby, Ohio, Michael and his wife Laura of Lorain, Ohio and Jasin of Elyria, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to Arkansas Childrens Hospital, Little Rock, Arkansas.