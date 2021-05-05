Man pleads guilty in road rage crash

Advertisement

A man who intentionally rammed his car into another driver’s vehicle in January 2019 pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault with serious bodily injury in Bowie County.

Jim Ryan Hodges, 40, is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge Bill Miller for sentencing on the charge in July. At a hearing this week, Texarkana lawyer Jason Horton and Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter told the court that a plea agreement has been reached in the case.

Hodges is expected to receive probation at sentencing.

Advertisement

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hodges was seen by witnesses “flipping off” the driver of a white Nissan as they drove on Jarvis Parkway on Jan. 28, 2019. Witnesses described seeing Hodges ram the Nissan with his Acura causing the Acura to flip at least two times.

Witnesses told Texarkana, Texas, police that the victim was trying to get away from Hodges when he accelerated and crashed into the woman’s car. Once the victim’s car stopped rolling and came to rest on its passenger side, the victim climbed out of the wrecked Nissan and ran, “fearing that Hodges would further assault her.”

The victim did not know Hodges.

She told officers that traffic was heavy and that Hodges became angry as she moved over to enter the loop because she was in his way.

Hodges is currently free on a $100,000 bond.

If Miller grants probation in the case, Hodges could be ordered to serve up to 10 years under supervision and be ordered to pay restitution.

