TASD Jazz Bands, Students Receive Multiple Festival Awards

The TASD Jazz Bands had a wonderful day on Saturday, April 24, at the Four States Jazz Festival. The day was filled with outstanding performances and numerous awards. The

Arkansas Middle School (AMS) Jazz Band, directed by Lauren Eckstein, performed and three AMS students received Scott Joplin Awards for outstanding solo performances – Emma Keahey, Dasa Bushman, and Josiah Nichols. The Arkansas High School (AHS) Jazz 2 Band, directed by Ryan Hadaway, performed and students Brandon Ngyuen, Holly Grilliette, and Luther Gholson received Scott Joplin Awards.

Additionally, the AHS Jazz Combo Band participated in the festival, and Patrick McKerlie, Joseph Tassin, and Brayden Bushman also received Scott Joplin Awards. Lastly, the AHS Jazz 1 Band, directed by Richard Eckstein, performed and students Patrick McKerlie, Joseph Tassin, and Joshua Moore received Joplin Awards for their outstanding performance.

The AHS Jazz 1 Band was presented the Jerry Loveall Award for being the Most

Outstanding High School Band at the festival, and bass soloist Patrick McKerlie was

awarded the Artis Brewster Award as the Most Outstanding Soloist of the day. As

the top selected jazz band of the day, the AHS Jazz Band opened for the Texarkana

Jazz Orchestra Concert at the conclusion of the festival. Patrick McKerlie also

performed a solo with the Texarkana Jazz Orchestra as the Artis Brewster Award

winner at the festival.