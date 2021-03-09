Man pleads not guilty in alleged drunk driving crash

Advertisement

A man who allegedly was drunk when he caused a multi-car wreck and fled from police pleaded not guilty Monday morning to felony charges of accident with injury and evading arrest in a vehicle in Bowie County.

John Michael Ceynowa, 30, of Maud, Texas, appeared with Texarkana attorney Shorty Barrett before 5th District Judge Bill Miller. Miller set a trial date of Nov. 2 in the case.

Ceynowa allegedly hit a car, causing it to roll, while traveling on U.S. 67 on Oct. 20. At least one person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Ceynowa allegedly hit another vehicle before traveling in his wrecked red Chevrolet Silverado pickup to the Wake Village area where he was observed by a local police officer.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the officer noticed the truck was driving without his headlights after dark at about 7:30 p.m. and was missing his right front tire. Sparks were seen flying from the truck’s front end and the driver appeared to have trouble keeping it on the road.

The truck allegedly came close to hitting oncoming vehicles and did not stop for the officer until the truck ran through a locked gate on a driveway.

The truck’s airbags deployed and the driver had to exit via the passenger side door. Ceynowa allegedly ignored commands from police to get on the ground. An officer forcibly assisted Ceynowa to the ground and frisked him for weapons.

Ceynowa allegedly had a shot glass and his wallet in his pocket. Ceynowa allegedly smelled of alcohol and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

He allegedly told a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper that he had consumed beer and whiskey while at Scottie’s Grill earlier in the night.

Ceynowa was charged with misdemeanor DWI, second offense. He allegedly was convicted of DWI first in 2015.

Ceynowa faces two to ten years in prison on both felony charges. He is currently free on a $45,000 bond.

