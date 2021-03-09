PGISD Mask Guidelines

Advertisement

The Pleasant Grove ISD community has remained supportive and successful in minimizing the spread of COVID-19 in our schools. Pleasant Grove ISD continues to prioritize the health and safety of our students and staff with the goals of mitigating the spread of COVID-19, exposures, and quarantines and finishing the school year without major disruptions.

In response to Governor Abbott’s removal of the state’s mask mandate, Pleasant Grove ISD will continue to follow our current COVID-19 protocols and procedures for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) recommends the following: “Every student, teacher, or staff member shall wear a mask over the nose and mouth when inside a school building, school facility, facility used for school activities, or when in an outdoor space on school property or used for school activities, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.”

Therefore, Pleasant Grove ISD students and staff will continue to wear masks inside all Pleasant Grove ISD facilities. Masks may be removed at school-related outdoor activities when social distancing is practiced. Information pertaining to Pleasant Grove ISD’s COVID protocols and procedures can be found at https://www.pgisd.net/Page/4008​. Thank you to our students, staff, and community for your cooperation and understanding as we continue in our mission of ensuring high levels of learning for all students.