Man sentenced to 60 years in drug-related shooting

An Atlanta, Texas, man was sentenced to 60 years in prison Friday for the murder of a Bowie County man in December 2020.

Kristopher “Flip” Allen Fate Wilson, 26, was the triggerman in the Dec. 27, 2020, shooting of Chase Porier, 27, in Bowie County. Porier was selling THC cartridges from his home on Forest Circle in Bowie County.

Wilson had bought “carts” from Porier after being introduced to him by a friend, according to probable cause documents. A friend of Porier’s who was present at the time of the shooting identified Wilson as the shooter. A second man charged in the case, Brandon Parkman, 19, is scheduled for trial later this year.

According to the eyewitness, Wilson and an accomplice took THC cartridges, his cell phone and Porier’s cell phone after Wilson shot Porier once in the neck.

A blood spot found on a pink gun at Wilson’s home in Cass County, Texas, was a match for Porier’s DNA as were samples collected from Wilson’s jacket and a boot.

The jury in Wilson’s case had the option of convicting him of capital murder or first-degree felony murder. A capital murder conviction would have meant a sentence of life without parole for Wilson.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Bradley Akins and Randle Smolarz. Texarkana attorney Derric McFarland represented Wilson. 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison presided over the trial.

