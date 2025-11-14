Man Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Child Sex Abuse

Sponsor

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A man who repeatedly molested a girl beginning when she was 8 years old was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a Bowie County jury found him guilty of the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Jerry Lynn Jordan, 54, was also convicted Thursday of indecency with a child by exposure. Continuous sexual abuse of a child is punishable by 25 to 99 years or life in prison and under Texas law, there is no parole possible from any sentence imposed.

Bowie County Assistant District Attorney Christina Flanigan, who led the prosecution, said Thursday: “The district attorney’s office is incredibly proud of the outcome of this case.”

“The jury heard testimony from two victims who were horribly and continuously abused by this defendant,” Flanigan said. “Because these two courageous victims were brave enough to face their abuser, the jury had more than enough evidence to quickly convict Jerry Jordan and then sentence him to the maximum sentence allowed by law on both counts, life and 10 years.”

Fifth District Judge Bill Miller ordered that the 10-year sentence the jury recommended for indecency be served consecutively to the sentence of life without parole Jordan received for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Jordan began sexually abusing the younger girl in 2019 at a residence in Arkansas with the abuse continuing into 2023 after the girl moved to a home in Wake Village, Texas, in Bowie County, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A second, older victim testified that she was sexually abused by Jordan while living in Arkansas from 1999 to at least 2004.

A notice from the state filed in the case included a long, detailed list of incidences of sexual abuse with the two victims.

Jordan was represented by Texarkana lawyer Josh Potter.