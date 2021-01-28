Man who allegedly apologized in texts for sex assault pleads not guilty

Advertisement

A man who allegedly apologized in text messages for sexually assaulting a woman while she was intoxicated pleaded not guilty this week at a hearing in Bowie County district court.

Jack Ray Dedner Jr., 20, appeared before 5th District Judge Bill Miller on a charge of sexual assault. He was indicted by a Bowie County grand jury last month and faces two to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Assistant Public Defender Sylvia Delgado entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

Miller set the case for a jury trial in the fall at the Bowie County courthouse in New Boston.

Dedner allegedly knew the woman was too drunk to consent or resist his advances, according to a probable cause affidavit. The woman reported to police that she was assaulted following a party at a Texarkana, Texas, apartment on Nichols Drive on Sept. 24. “Pain and bleeding” allegedly led the woman to seek medical attention the next day at a local hospital.

Dedner allegedly sent the woman text messages which included an apology for sexual misconduct. Dedner allegedly sent a message to another woman about the sexual assault.

Dedner is currently being held in the Bowie County jail. Bail is set at $100,000.

