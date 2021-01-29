Man accused of shooting at convenience store clerk faces possible life sentence

Advertisement

A man accused of shooting in the direction of a clerk during an attempted robbery of a Texarkana, Arkansas, convenience store earlier this month is facing a possible life sentence.

Jonathan Dewayne Carroll, 26, is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons in Miller County in connection with the holdup of Speed-X convenience store at 2404 North Stateline Avenue on Jan. 12. In addition to those charges prosecutors have filed enhancements for use of a firearm and habitual offender.

Carroll was arrested by Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department officers shortly after a call regarding a robbery at the store around 6:30 p.m.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a man approached the counter with a drink and pointed a pistol at the clerk when she told him how much he owed. The assailant then pointed at the cash register and said, “Give it.”

When the clerk “just looked at the suspect,” he fired a shot from the weapon which damaged the cigarette rack and lodged in a file cabinet located behind it.

The suspect fled. The clerk and her manager called police and provided a description of a man wearing a black mask, a black hoodie, blue jeans and lime green gloves. The gun was described as black with a silver tip.

As officers began combing the area around the store, one patrol officer spotted a man walking in a red tee shirt and shorts. Because of the temperature, the officer thought it was suspicious and attempted to stop and talk to the man. The man ignored the officer’s lights and air horn at first but eventually was taken into custody and identified as Carroll.

A loaded pistol was found in the waistband of Carroll’s pants.

A black sweatshirt found in an alley near the store matched the one observed in video surveillance.

Carroll is facing an enhanced punishment of 10 years to 60 years or life in prison for aggravated robbery. He could receive an additional sentence of up to 15 years for using a firearm during the commission of the robbery.

If found guilty of aggravated assault for shooting in the store, Carroll could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.

If convicted of possession of a firearm by certain persons Carroll could receive up to 12 years.

He is currently being held in the Miller County jail.

