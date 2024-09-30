Man Who Enticed Hope Teen In ‘22 Extradited From Illinois To Arkansas

Sponsor

HOPE, Ark–A Michigan man who sexually abused a 14-year-old Hope girl in 2022 is being held in the Hempstead County jail following extradition from Illinois where he was recently paroled from a five-year term for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Aaron Yeary, 26, was arrested in March 2022 while in a van at an Illinois truckstop, according to law enforcement statements at the time. A teen girl he had met online was recovered from the van and returned to Arkansas.

Illinois court records show Yeary was sentenced to five years in May for criminal sexual abuse in 2022 as part of a plea deal. Yeary is currently listed in that state’s sex offender registry.

Yeary was paroled in Illinois on Sept. 5, prompting his transfer to Hempstead County where he faces a charge of internet stalking of a child where a meeting did take place.

If found guilty, Yeary faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

Circuit Judge Joseph Short set Yeary’s bond at $500,000 at a hearing earlier this month. Yeary is represented by Malvern, Ark., lawyer Louis Lloyd. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jim Burke is representing the state.

Judge Short signed an order sealing a probable cause affidavit in the case as it involves allegations of sexual misconduct and a juvenile victim.

Yeary is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing in October, records show.