Helen Gennett Marshall was born on December 18, 1948, in Foreman, Arkansas, to the late Mabel Brown and Jimmie T. Williams. She passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at a local Hospice Care of Texarkana Facility in Texarkana, Texas.

Helen was a 1968 graduate of Unity High School in Foreman, Arkansas. She was employed with Pilgrims Pride in Dequeen, Arkansas for over 30 years. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a very strong woman who loved to mow her yard, shop, and spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was never a stranger to anyone, and her heart was filled with love.

She was proceeded in death by the love of her life, Deacon Obie L. Marshall, three siblings, Ada Brown, Willie C., and Ivy Lee. She is survived by two sons, Roger Franklin Jr. (Barbara) of Hooks, Texas, and John Williams (Herta) of Texarkana, Texas; two daughters, Renee (Andre) Dunn of Texarkana, Texas, and Cynthia (John) Williams of Texarkana, Texas; two stepchildren, Norah Thompson of Chandler Arizona, Wanda Lawrence of Chandler Arizona; two sisters, Ora Griffin of Hugo, Oklahoma, and Wanda (Delva) Williams of Ashdown, Arkansas; and one brother, Johnny Threadgill of Ashdown, Arkansas; sisters-in-law, Carrie White of Texarkana, Arkansas, Eloise Coulter of Lockesburg, Arkansas, Verna Marshall of Little Rock, Arkansas and Elder Beulah Walker of Mineral Springs, Arkansas; brother -in-law, John Marshall of Texarkana, Texas; special friend, Clayerns Sams. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren.

Visitation Saturday, September 28, 2024 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Sunday, September 29, 2024 2:00 PM Oscar Hamilton Gym Foreman, AR with Pastor Tyrone Franklin, Eulogist. Burial in Piney Grove Cemetery Foreman, Arkansas.