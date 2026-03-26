Marshall man armed with Glock-switch sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for $100 robbery

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MARSHALL, Texas – A Marshall man has been sentenced to 100 months in federal prison in connection with a violent armed robbery in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.

Jaquallon Tyjuan Hargett, 20, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge J. Rodney Gilstrap on March 24, 2026.

According to information presented in court, on April 16, 2024, Hargett, armed with a pistol equipped with a machinegun conversion device, robbed an individual of $100 at an ATM in Daingerfield, Texas. A machinegun conversion device, also commonly referred to as a Glock-switch, is a small mechanism that can be attached to the rear of the slide of a firearm, converting a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic machinegun.

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“This case demonstrates why we cannot, and we will not, allow Glock-switches to proliferate on the streets of East Texas,” said U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs. “This sentence, 100 months in prison for robbing $100 from a citizen of our community, shows that crime simply does not pay on our watch. Law enforcement conducted an excellent investigation that brought this criminal to justice. They have my sincere appreciation.”

“Protecting the communities we serve is fundamental to the mission of my agency,” said Daingerfield Police Chief Tracy Climer. “This successful investigation was accomplished through swift collaboration and dedicated investigative work.”

“ATF is proud to stand alongside our local, state, and federal partners in bringing this offender to justice,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Brian Garner. “This case highlights the real and growing danger posed by illegal machine gun conversion devices, which turn firearms into extremely lethal weapons. Through strong collaboration and determined investigative work, we were able to hold a violent offender accountable and make our communities safer. We will continue to prioritize cases like this to disrupt criminal activity and protect the public.”

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

This case was investigated by the Daingerfield Police Department; Marshall Police Department; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and Texas Department of Public Safety and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Farahnak.