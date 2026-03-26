Ark-Tex Council of Governments Awarded $5 Million Grant to Support Drone Production at Red River Army Depot

SPONSOR

The Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) is proud to announce its recent award of a $5 million grant from the Texas Office of the Governor, facilitated through the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program. This funding will play a crucial role in enhancing the capabilities of the Red River Army Depot (RRAD) as it embarks on a mission to meet the U.S. military’s directives regarding drone production. The grant will support the collaboration among ATCOG, Texarkana College (TC), and Texas A&M University-Texarkana (TAMUT) to bolster workforce training and innovation in the production and assembly of Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS), commonly known as drones.

ATCOG will assist TC and TAMUT in leveraging their aviation, mechatronics, and CNC Training Programs to train the RRAD workforce, ensuring they are equipped with the skills necessary for modern drone production. The grant will provide funding for additional training equipment and supplies at TC and TAMUT, allowing for comprehensive training on sUAS. RRAD has established strong partnerships with local educational institutions, which are essential for training, certifying, and credentialing the workforce required for current and future production operations.

“This grant award will strengthen the local institutions and the depot’s ability to develop a high-caliber workforce to support the sUAS production program, increase overall military value, and build Army readiness,” said ATCOG Executive Director, Mary Beth Rudel. The production and assembly of drones will create high-skilled jobs and contribute to economic growth. TC and TAMUT will obtain necessary training equipment to provide RRAD workers and students with top-tier training and micro-credentialing. The collaboration between RRAD, Texarkana College, Texas A&M University-Texarkana, and the surrounding communities marks a significant step forward in enhancing military readiness and supporting the warfighters of the United States.