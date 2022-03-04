Maud woman pleads not guilty to drunk driving assault, auto theft

Advertisement

A Maud, Texas, woman accused of being intoxicated when she wrecked a Texarkana Water Utilities truck in September 2020 and in November 2020 when she caused an accident with injuries pleaded not guilty this week in Bowie County.

Autumn Sunshine Green, 43, pleaded not guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault at a hearing before 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison. According to court records, Green is free on bonds in all the cases and must wear an ankle monitor which will tell authorities if she has consumed alcohol.

Green is accused of being involved in a single vehicle accident Sept. 3, 2020, while driving a Texarkana Water Utilities truck assigned to her husband. Bowie County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety officers responded to a crash on Highway at about 2 a.m. Sept. 3, 2020, on Highway 8, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Green allegedly attempted to convince deputies that her husband was driving the truck when it was wrecked but they determined he was at home in bed and did not know his wife had taken his work truck. Green was treated for injuries at a local hospital and allegedly showed signs of intoxication. She has been charged with misdemeanor DWI and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in a state jail.

Green was allegedly intoxicated Nov. 1, 2020, while driving a Ford Fusion on Highway 67 in Maud when she crossed the center line and struck a Ford Ranger occupied by two people. Both of the Rangers occupants reportedly suffered injuries. Green has been charged with two counts of intoxication assault. She faces two to 10 years on each charge if convicted.

Green is scheduled for a pretrial hearing before Addison on April 5.

