Men face possible life sentence in convenience store robbery

Advertisement

Two men accused of robbing a Texarkana, Arkansas, convenience store in November have been charged with aggravated robbery and face possible life sentences.

Matthew Allen Williams, 33, and Dominique Devonte Harvey, 27, face 10 to 40 years or life in prison if convicted in the armed holdup of an EZ Mart in the early hours of Nov. 22. One of the men allegedly pointed a handgun at the clerk and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators apprehended Williams and Harvey at an apartment complex near the robbery in the 5400 block of State Line Avenue. Both men were arrested and evidence linking them to the crime was allegedly found in an apartment.

Advertisement

Harvey is facing charges of second-degree escape and felony criminal mischief. During transport to jail, Harvey allegedly managed to get his cuffed hands in front of him and damage a rear door of a Texarkana, Arkansas, patrol car before jumping out and running. He was taken back into custody after a short foot chase.

If convicted of escape Harvey faces up to six years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.The criminal mischief charge carries the same possible punishment as the escape charge.

Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Black formally charged both men this month.

Both men are currently being held in the Miller County jail. Harvey’s bail is set at $150,000. Williams’ bail is set at $100,000.

