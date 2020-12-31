Chili’s Homicide Victim Identified by Police

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police have identified the victim shot in the Chili’s parking lot as Jermaine Aldridge, 31, of Texarkana, Texas.

According to police Aldridge was pronounced dead on scene in the Chili’s parking lot. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. Detectives continue to investigate, but there have been no arrests made.

If anyone saw something police ask that you call them at 903-798-3116.

