Miller County charges man with rape, sexual assault involving child

Miller County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a local man with rape and sexual assault involving a young girl.

Jimmy Ted Standridge, 44, allegedly sexually abused the girl beginning when she was 7 until age 10 when she was living in his Texarkana, Ark., apartment. The girl made an outcry of abuse at age 12 in 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl alleges Standridge repeatedly abused her at night in his apartment. Standridge has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of rape.

Standridge is currently out of jail on a $100,000 bond. He was arrested July 13 and released July 16. He is scheduled to appear Sept. 15 before Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson.

If found guilty, Standridge faces five to 20 years and a fine up to $15,000. If convicted of rape, Standridge faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

