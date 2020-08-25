Dixon Selected as U of A Hope-Texarkana Academic All-Star

Advertisement

The 2020 U of A Hope-Texarkana Academic All-Star Award was recently presented to Carolyn Dixon of Rosston, Arkansas. “Once I graduated high school, I had no idea exactly where I wanted to attend college,” Dixon said. “One day, my uncle, an alumnus of UAHT, informed me on how great of a school it was, so I decided to visit. On the day I visited, I felt as if it was a second home; all of the people were so nice and made me feel welcome. Even though I had taken summer classes at Southern Arkansas University and stayed on campus there, I knew UAHT was where I belonged.”

In her time at UAHT, Dixon has made the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, been elected as President of TRiO Student Support Services, and Senator-At-Large of the Student Government Association. She also helped other students on campus by serving as a math tutor. Amanda Ritter-Maggio said Carolyn is exactly the kind of student every instructor hopes to have in their class. “She is hardworking and genuinely wants to learn. She takes any constructive criticism and applies it to improve her skills. There was never a time that I saw her unprepared for class. She always had a positive attitude and was eager to speak up in class discussions. She is respectful and courteous to faculty and her peers,” Maggio said.

The purpose of the Academic All-Star Program is to recognize the scholarly and service achievements of Arkansas’ two-year college students. Each All-Star will receive a $500 scholarship for his/her final semester at their two-year college of attendance and a full-tuition transfer scholarship to any Arkansas public four-year university. Dixon is currently pursuing an Associate of Arts Degree in General Education at UAHT. Her plans include transferring to Southern Arkansas University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in educational leadership.

Advertisement

Dixon said she was thankful to everyone at UAHT for everything they’ve done for her. “It means a lot to know your school only wants the best for you. No matter where I decide to further my education, I will never forget the great and fun times I had at UAHT. I will be a proud alumna and will always be proud to say I started at a two-year community college,” she said.

Please join everyone at UAHT in congratulating Carolyn for her accomplishments.