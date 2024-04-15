Miller County Deputy and TAPD Officer Crash Responding to Call

Sponsor

A Miller County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and Texarkana, Ark. Police Officer collided Monday morning responding to provide assistance to another deputy.

The crash happened at the intersection of Division St. and East Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.

The TAPD officer was traveling westbound on Division and the Miller County unit was responding northbound on East Street when they collided in the intersection. A third vehicle was hit by one of the patrol vehicles.

Both officers were transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the crash.