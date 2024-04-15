Hope Collegiate Academy Senior Receives Arkansas Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship

Sponsor

Axel Yhoss, a senior at the Hope Collegiate Academy, has received the Arkansas Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship. The Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship is the most academically rigorous scholarship program for graduating seniors in Arkansas. Axel is the second Hope Collegiate Academy student to receive this prestigious scholarship in the last three years. “This scholarship means everything to me,” Yhoss said. “It shows me the results of the work and effort I’ve put in these past couple of years are worth it and helps me worry less about affording my education and career.”

To earn the scholarships, students must score either a minimum composite or superscore of 32 on the ACT or 1410 on the SAT and have a minimum 3.50 unweighted, cumulative high school grade point average. Only 64 students across nineteen counties in south Arkansas received the scholarship, and Axel was the only student in Hempstead County who received it. The scholarship pays tuition, mandatory fees, and room and board up to $10,000 annually.

Yhoss credits the Hope Collegiate Academy with helping him achieve this honor. “The collegiate academy benefitted me by providing me with a wonderful support network, teaching me crucial academic skills, and challenging me to push forward. I would recommend the collegiate academy to others without a doubt! I believe anyone could benefit from the environment and support here and achieve greatness.”

After graduating this May with his high school diploma and Associate of Arts degree, Axel plans to transfer to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where he will major in Computer Science with a concentration in Cybersecurity.

Please join everyone at the Hope Collegiate Academy and UAHT in congratulating Axel Yhoss on this remarkable accomplishment.

About the Hope Collegiate Academy:

The Hope Collegiate Academy is a partnership between the Hope Public School District and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The academy provides students with a three-year curriculum that allows them the opportunity to complete a high school diploma and an associate degree simultaneously. The academy is a public school that is free of charge and is located on the University of Arkansas-Hope campus. Students who will be entering the 10th grade can apply to the academy. To apply, visit https://www.uaht.edu/academics/hope-collegiate-academy.php.

