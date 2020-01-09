Miller County jury gives man 48 years for murder

Advertisement

A Miller County jury sentenced a man who shot a woman in the face at a Texarkana, Ark., apartment complex last April to 48 years in prison Wednesday.

Markelle Demetrice Davis, 20, was sentenced to 33 years for first-degree murder and to 15 years for the use of a firearm in the April 17 shooting death of 18-year-old Jaqualyn Paxton. The sentences must be served consecutively.

Davis and a group of friends were helping a couple move into an apartment at the Village Park South Apartments on East Street in Texarkana, Ark., on the night of the shooting. Davis became angry with one of his female friends because she was teasing him and hit his car with her phone charger.

Davis struck the woman in the face with a pistol he had in his waistband. After hitting her in the face, Paxton, who was behind Davis, pulled his long hair.

Davis threatened to shoot both women and raised the pistol and fired, shooting Paxton in the left cheek. Paxton’s friends transported her to Wadley Hospital where she later died.

Davis was represented by Brandon Pickett of Fayetteville and Victor Rojas of Springdale, Ark. Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kristian Robertson represented the state. Circuit Judge Brent Haltom presided over the trial.

